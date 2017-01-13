The Mariners won't have any arbitration cases with their eight eligible players this season.

The Mariners agreed to contracts with their eight arbitration eligible players for 2017, avoiding hearings going into the season. Per club policy the terms of the deals were not released. But MLB sources have leaked the terms of some of the financial agreements. The eight arbitration eligible players agreeing to 2017 contracts are:

Jarrod Dyson, OF

Leonys Martin, OF

Jean Segura, SS

Danny Valencia 1B/OF

James Paxton, LHP

Drew Smyly, LHP

Evan Scribner, RHP

Nick Vincent, RHP

Segura, who turns 27 in March, has reportedly agreed to a $6.2 million contract for this season, which is somewhat of a bargain. Per MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projector, which uses an algorithm similar to agents and teams to determine likely salaries, Segura was projected to make $7.3 million after a huge season where he hit .319 with 203 hits, 102 runs scored, 42 doubles, seven triples, 20 homers, 64 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 153 games for the Diamondbacks. Segura made $2.6 million in 2016.

Martin, who turns 29 on March 6, picked a reported $4.15 million after hitting .247 (128-for-518) with 72 runs, 17 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 143 games with the Mariners last season. He was previously under a 5-year, $15.5 million contract that he signed with the Rangers as an international free agent out of Cuba. . Martin was projected to make $6.3 million in 2017. He posted single-season career-highs in runs (72), home runs (15), walks (44) and total bases (196). Martin recorded 14 stolen bases, marking his 3rd season with at least 20 steals in the last four years.

Smyly, 27, was acquired on Monday from the Rays to serve as part of the starting rotation. He’ll earn $6.85 million in 2017 after making a career-high 30 starts in 2016, posting a 7-12 record with a 4.88 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched. Over his final 12 starts, he posted a 5-1 record with a 3.73 ERA. It’s a significant jump from the $3.75 million from last season. He was projected to make $6.9 million.

Valencia, 32, will make a reported $5.5 million in 2017, a raise from $3.15 million in 2016 with the A’s. He hit .287 (135-for-471) with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a .346 on-base percentage in 130 games with Oakland, setting career highs in runs (72) and walks (41). He was projected to make $5.3 million in 2017.

Dyson, 32, will make $2.8 million in 2017 after hitting hit .278 (83-for-299) with 14 doubles, eight triples, a home run, 25 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 107 games with the Royals last season. He was projected to make $2.8 million this season after making $1.725 million last season.

In his first year of arbitration eligibility thanks to Super 2 status, Paxton, 28, will make $2.35 million in 2017. The big left-hander posted a 6-7 record with a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts. He struck out 117 batters in 121 innings pitched. In his final nine starts, he posted a 3-2 record with a 3.23 ERA with 56 strikeouts and seven walks in 55 2/3 innings pitched. He was projected to make $2.75 million.

Scribner, 31, is in his second year of arbitration eligibility and will make $907,500 in 2017. It’s a slight bump up from his salary of $807,500 in 2016. He was projected to make $1.1 million. The right-hander was effective in limited action in 2016, missing much of the season because off torn lat muscle. He did not allow a run in 12 relief appearances with the M’s last season. He struck out 15 batters and walked just two in 14 innings pitched.

Vincent, 30, is also in his first year of arbitration eligibility and will earn $1.325 million just under the $1.5 million he was projected at. The right-hander was 4-4 with 3 saves and 3.73 ERA in 60 appearances last season. He struck out 65 batters in 60 1/3 innings pitched. Despite a stint on the disabled list with a strained back, he made the second most appearances in the bullpen.

Also …

Right-hander Cody Martin, who was designated for assignment on January 11, has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. Martin, 27, made nine appearances, including two starts for Seattle last season in multiple call-up, posting a 1-2 record and 3.86 ERA. He spent much of the season with the Rainiers, going 10-7 with a 3.62 ERA. He struck out 114 batters in 114 1/3 innings pitched with just 33 walks.

Here’s an updated 40-man payroll list: