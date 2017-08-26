Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (66-63) take on the Yankees (68-59) in the second game of their series at Yankee Stadium in New York.

After a thrilling, extra-inning victory over the Yankees last night — sealed by an 11th-inning home run off Aroldis Chapman from Yonder Alonso — the Mariners are in position to win their fourth series in a row with a win in the second game of three in New York.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

With Ariel Miranda not making it out of the fifth inning, it was a group pitching effort to hold the Yankees to the lone run in the series opener. Seattle sends Yovani Gallardo (5-9, 5.75 ERA) to the mound today, hoping for him to pitch a little deeper. He allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings his last time out, recording his first quality start since returning the Mariners’ rotation. He’ll be opposed by Yankees’ right-hander Sonny Gray (7-8, 3.38 ERA), who spent his career up until this year’s trade deadline with the A’s. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his four starts since the Yankees acquired him.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, MLB Network, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.