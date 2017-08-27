Follow here for live updates and analysis from the Mariners' (66-64) series finale against the Yankees (69-59) in New York.

After another uninspiring effort from Yovani Gallardo on Saturday, the Mariners enter the final game of their series in New York still looking to clinch a series win. It would be their fourth in a row. With the loss yesterday, Seattle also missed out on a chance to overtake the Twins and jump into the second wild card spot.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The Mariners will send recently acquired lefty Andrew Albers (2-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound in the series finale against the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka (9-10, 4.86 ERA). Albers, in his first two starts with Seattle, has turned in a pair of solid, five-inning performances and won both decisions.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.