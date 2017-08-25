Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (65-63) open their series against the Yankees (68-58) in New York.

Don’t be alarmed: Those are the Mariners on the field at Yankee Stadium. They’re just wearing new, “Players’ Weekend” uniforms — some of them even with nicknames on the back — as they open their weekend series against the Yankees in New York.

The M’s have only lost two series since the All-Star break. But at two games over .500 and a half game back of the Twins in the race for the second wild card (New York has a sturdy 3.5-game hold on the first spot), the two series lost have been costly: a four-game sweep at the hands of the Angels and losing three of four at home to the Yanks.

Ariel Miranda (8-6, 4.78 ERA) gets the ball as Seattle looks for revenge on the Yankees’ home turf. He’s seen his ERA skyrocket nearly a full point, from 3.82 to 4.78, since the start of July. He’ll be opposed by fellow southpaw C.C. Sabathia (10-5, 3.99 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 770 AM (with the Seahawks’ preseason game on the usual 710 AM) or streaming on MLB.tv.