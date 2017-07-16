Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (45-47) face the White Sox (38-51) in the final game of the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
The Mariners have rebounded from a subpar first-half finish with two wins in Chicago, primarily thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting. They’ll go for a series sweep Sunday afternoon.
The M’s send rookie Andrew Moore (1-1, 3.86 ERA) to the mound, opposing Chicago’s Derek Holland (5-9, 5.01 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.
- Yesterday: Bullpen closes the door on White Sox in 4-3 win
- Larry Stone | How did those star-studded teams from 1995-2001 not win a World Series?
- Create and share your own Mount Rushmore of Mariners
