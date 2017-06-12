Yovani Gallardo takes the mound for the M's in a rematch of last Wednesday's matchup between Gallardo and Twins' rookie Adalberto Mejia

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (31-33) begin the first of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins (32-27) at Target Field.

The Mariners are hoping to rebound from a 4-0 loss to Toronto at home on Sunday. They also have the 17th overall selection in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft that begins Monday at 4 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo (2-6, 6.26 ERA) is expected to start for Seattle. Gallardo, 31, has struggled so far, posting a 6.26 ERA through six starts this season. He’ll face Twins rookie Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 4.18 ERA). Gallardo and Mejia faced each other last Wednesday, when the Mariners hosted the Twins and won 6-5.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific Time and the game will be broadcast on ROOTNW TV and 710ESPN radio.