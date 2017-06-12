Yovani Gallardo takes the mound for the M's in a rematch of last Wednesday's matchup between Gallardo and Twins' rookie Adalberto Mejia
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (31-33) begin the first of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins (32-27) at Target Field.
The Mariners are hoping to rebound from a 4-0 loss to Toronto at home on Sunday. They also have the 17th overall selection in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft that begins Monday at 4 p.m.
Right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo (2-6, 6.26 ERA) is expected to start for Seattle. Gallardo, 31, has struggled so far, posting a 6.26 ERA through six starts this season. He’ll face Twins rookie Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 4.18 ERA). Gallardo and Mejia faced each other last Wednesday, when the Mariners hosted the Twins and won 6-5.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific Time and the game will be broadcast on ROOTNW TV and 710ESPN radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.