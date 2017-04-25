Follow along live as Felix Herandez and the Mariners take on the Tigers on the road in Detroit.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (8-12) face the Tigers (10-8) in the opening game of a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser mode » ]
Felix Hernandez (2-1, 3.65 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, while right-hander Jordan Zimmermann gets the nod for Detroit. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.