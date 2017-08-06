The Mariners and Royals have split the first two games of their huge four-game series. After Saturday's game was rained out, the two Wild Card contenders will face off twice Sunday

The Mariners will send newly-acquired rookie Marco Gonzales to the hill first, opposite Royals’ lefty Danny Duffy. In game two, Erasmo Ramirez gets the nod, opposite Jake Junis.

Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.