The Mariners and Royals have split the first two games of their huge four-game series. After Saturday’s game was rained out, the two Wild Card contenders will face off twice Sunday. Game one of the two-game set begins at 11:15 a.m. PT and game two begins at 3 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will send newly-acquired rookie Marco Gonzales to the hill first, opposite Royals’ lefty Danny Duffy. In game two, Erasmo Ramirez gets the nod, opposite Jake Junis.
Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
