Mariners' LHP Ariel Miranda makes his first start against Colorado on Tuesday at Coors Field

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners try to sweep the Rockies in Colorado. Seattle won 6-5 on Monday on the strength of a solid effort by Sam Gaviglio and the bullpen. Gaviglio got his first career win and the Mariners’ offense looked lively at Coors Field.

Mariners LHP Ariel Miranda (4-2, 4.22 ERA) will face the Rockies for the first time in his career while LHP Tyler Anderson (3-4, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for the Rockies on Tuesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Pacific time, and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.