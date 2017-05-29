The Mariners begin a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (22-29) face the Colorado Rockies (33-19) in the first of a two-game series at Coors Field in Denver.
RHP Sam Gaviglio (0-1, 1.38 ERA) will make his third major league start for the Mariners, while RHP Tyler Chatwood (4-6, 4.50 ERA) will start for the Rockies.
First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Pacific time, and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
