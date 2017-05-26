Follow along live as the Mariners open a weekend series vs. the Red Sox in Boston.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (21-27) face the Red Sox (25-21) in the opening game of a three-game series in Boston.
Yovani Gallardo (2-4, 5.84 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1, 3.10 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
