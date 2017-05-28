Follow along live as the Mariners look to salvage a win against the Red Sox in Boston.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (21-29) face the Red Sox (27-21) in the final game of a three-game series in Boston.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Christian Bergman takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Boston’s Rick Porcello. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.