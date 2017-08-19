Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (62-61) continue their road trip against the Rays (60-64) in Tampa in search of their fourth consecutive win.

It appears as though the Mariners have fully entered the next climb of their rollercoaster season, now having won three in row after getting swept by the Angels to open their last homestand. The M’s pounded on the Rays to win the opening game of their 12-game road trip, getting six solid innings from Erasmo Ramirez in a 7-1 win on Friday. The win, combined with the Angels walk-off loss, put them a half game back of Los Angeles in the wild card race, tied with the Royals.

Seattle starts left-hander Ariel Miranda (7-6, 4.75 ERA), who has struggled mightily his last 11 starts, going 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA dating back to June 15. He’s allowed eight home runs over his last four starts, tying him with Mike Fiers for the second-most homers allowed this season (30), trailing only Ricky Nolasco (31). Miranda will be opposed by Rays righty Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.30 ERA). He lasted only 2 1/3 innings the last time he faced Seattle — his shortest start of the season — and allowed eight runs but only three earned, walking three.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.