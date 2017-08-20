Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (63-61) go for a series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays (60-65).
After losing five straight, the Mariners have won four in a row and will look for the series sweep in Tampa Bay on Sunday. Seattle is .5 games back of the second wild card spot.
Yovani Gallardo (5-8, 5.84 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Seattle native Blake Snell (1-6, 4.78 ERA).
First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
