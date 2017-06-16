Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (33-35) face the Rangers (32-33) in the opening game of a three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
After splitting their series in Minnesota, the Mariners continue their road trip with a weekend series in Texas. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (33-35) face the Rangers (32-33) in the opening game of a three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
James Paxton (5-1, 2.25 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Texas’ Tyson Ross, who makes his first start in more than a year. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
