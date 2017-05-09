Follow along live as the Mariners take on the Phillies to open up a two-game series in Philadelphia.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (15-17) face the Phillies (13-17) in the opening game of the two-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Ariel Miranda (3-2, 3.55 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Jerad Eikhoff (0-3, 4.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.