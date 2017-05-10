Follow along live as the Mariners look for a two-game series sweep of the Phillies with day baseball Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (16-17) face the Phillies (13-18) look to sweep a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.46 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.42 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.