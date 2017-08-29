Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (66-66) try to get off the snide in their second game against the Orioles (66-65) in Baltimore.

The Mariners’ fortunes didn’t get any better going from New York to Baltimore, as they dropped their third straight game and fell back to .500 with a 7-6 loss in the series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Now, rain has put Game 2 in jeopardy, though it’s expected to lighten up by the 4:05 p.m. PT scheduled first pitch.

The loss dropped the Mariners a full two games back in the race for the second American League wild card spot, back where they were a week ago despite pulling within half a game twice.

If and when they take the field in Baltimore, the Mariners will have Erasmo Ramirez (5-4, 4.52) on the mound against Orioles righty and former heralded prospect Dylan Bundy (12-8, 4.18 ERA). Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.