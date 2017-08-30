Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (66-67) try to get off the snide in their third game against the Orioles (67-65) in Baltimore.
The Mariners have dropped four straight games, and now sit three games out of a wild card spot. With pitching help on the way, can the Mariners remain in the hunt? Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (66-67) try to get off the snide in their third game against the Orioles (67-65) in Baltimore.
The Mariners will have Ariel Miranda (8-6, 4.62 ERA) on the mound against Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9, 6.57 ERA). Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Mariners trade for veteran starting pitcher Mike Leake
- Last night: Mariners manage just one hit in loss to Orioles as road trip gets bumpier
