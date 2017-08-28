Follow along live as the Mariners (66-65) open a three-game series against the Orioles (65-65) Monday in Orioles Park at Camden Yards.
The Mariners continue their lengthy two-week road trip with a final stop in Baltimore this week, where they’ll look to bounce back from a tough series loss in New York to remain in wild card contention.
Marco Gonzales (0-1, 7.40 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Baltimore’s Chris Tillman (1-7, 7.75 ERA).
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
