Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (20-26) face the Nationals (27-17) in the second game of what figures to be a challenging eight-game road trip against three teams over .500 in Washington, Boston and Colorado.

Sam Gaviglio takes the mound for the M’s in his second big league start, while the Nats will look to right hander Tanner Roark to keep Seattle’s bats at bay. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.