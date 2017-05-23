Follow along live as the Mariners open up an eight-game road trip beginning with the Nationals in Washington D.C.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (20-25) face the Nationals (26-17) in the opening game of what figures to be a challenging eight-game road trip against three teams over .500 in Washington, Boston and Colorado.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Christian Bergman takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Joe Ross. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.