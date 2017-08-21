Fresh off a solid Mariners debut, Andrew Albers (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Atlanta's Mike Foltynewictz (10-8, 5.78 ERA).
The Mariners have lost just two of the last 11 series since the All-Star break, and still find themselves in the thick of the wild-card race — 1.5 games behind the Angels and Twins. Seattle will look to win another series as they continue a two-week, four-city road trip in Atlanta.
Follow along live as the Mariners (63-62) open a three-game series against the Braves (55-67) Monday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
