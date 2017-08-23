Follow along live as the Mariners (64-63) take on the Braves (56-68) Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
The Mariners mustered just five hits in a forgettable loss Tuesday night. They’ll face the Braves in the series rubber match Wednesday night, looking to take another series win and build on an impressive road trip.
After a solid outing in his last appearance, Erasmo Ramirez (5-4, 4.52 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle , opposite Atlanta’s R.A. Dickey (8-8, 3.98 ERA).
First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
What you missed:
- Yesterday: Mariners lose forgettable game to Braves
- Mariners activate David Phelps off DL, DFA Leonys Martin
