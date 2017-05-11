Follow along live as the Mariners open up a four-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (17-17) face the Blue Jays (13-21) in the opening game of the four-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Chase De Jong (0-2, 6.75 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Marco Estrada (1-2, 3.14 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
