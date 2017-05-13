Follow along live as the Mariners look to salvage a win in Toronto as they take on the Blue Jays.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (17-18) face the Blue Jays (14-21) in the second game of the four-game series at at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
26-year-old righty Ryan Weber makes his Mariners debut opposite Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
- Hisashi Iwakuma out 4-6 weeks with shoulder inflammation
- ‘We’re going to ride it out’: Jerry Dipoto in no hurry to swing deal to help ailing M’s
- Felix Hernandez has setback, Paxton, Cishek, Haniger on pace for returns
- Kyle Seager on baseball, his brothers, idolizing Derek Jeter and his bromance with Nelson Cruz
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.