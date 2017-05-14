Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (17-20) face the Blue Jays (16-21) in the final game of the four-game series at at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Ariel Miranda (3-2, 5.20 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 10:07 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
