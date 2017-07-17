Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (43-47) face the Astros (62-30) in the opening game of the three-game series at Minute Made Park in Houston.
The Mariners came off the All-Star break rejuvenated, getting a sweep in Chicago vs. the White Sox. Now, they’ll look to stay hot against the Astros, who hold the best record in the AL and have a stranglehold on the AL West.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (43-47) face the Astros (62-30) in the opening game of the three-game series at Minute Made Park in Houston.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.15 ERA takes the mound for Seattle, opposing Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.05 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.