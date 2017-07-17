Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (43-47) face the Astros (62-30) in the opening game of the three-game series at Minute Made Park in Houston.

The Mariners came off the All-Star break rejuvenated, getting a sweep in Chicago vs. the White Sox. Now, they’ll look to stay hot against the Astros, who hold the best record in the AL and have a stranglehold on the AL West.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (43-47) face the Astros (62-30) in the opening game of the three-game series at Minute Made Park in Houston.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.15 ERA takes the mound for Seattle, opposing Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.05 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.