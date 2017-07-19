Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (47-48) face the Astros (63-31) in the rubber game of the three-game series at Minute Made Park in Houston.

The Mariners had their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in Houston, but they have a chance to salvage a rare series win against the prohibitive American League favorites Wednesday.

James Paxton (8-3, 3.19 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, opposing Houston’s Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.06 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.