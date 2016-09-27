Follow our live coverage and join the conversation as Felix Hernandez and the Mariners take on the Astros in Houston.

Every game is essentially a must-win for the Mariners in this final stretch of six regular-season games. Felix Hernandez gets his shot to keep Seattle in the wild-card race when he takes the mound Tuesday against the Astros in Houston.

The Mariners are tied with the Detroit Tigers at 2.0 games back in the wild-card race, trailing the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, which both currently occupy a playoff spot. Seattle has so far held off the Astros, who are 1.5 games behind the M’s and 3.5 games behind the O’s.

Meanwhile, Baltimore is in Toronto for a big battle of the birds, and Detroit is facing the A.L. Central-champion Cleveland Indians. You can follow those games with our A.L. wild-card scoreboard below.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (83-73) face the Astros (82-75) on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. King Felix starts opposite Houston right-hander Mike Fiers.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

