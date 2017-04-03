Baseball is back! Follow along live as the Mariners open their 2017 season on the road vs. the Houston Astros.

The wait is over. After a long, dreary winter, baseball has returned.

And while Seattle will have to wait a week before baseball officially returns to the Northwest, the Mariners get their 2017 campaign started Monday evening in Houston against their division foes. Felix Hernandez will toe the rubber for the 10th opening day, having gone 6-1 in those starts. The Astros will counter with their own former Cy Young winner in Dallas Keuchel, who — like Felix — is hoping to rebound from a sub-par 2016.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio. Follow along live as we bring you live coverage, photos, stats and commentary today and throughout the season.

