Follow along live as the Mariners look for win No. 1 as Hisashi Iwakuma and the M's take on the Astros in Houston.

The opening didn’t go as hoped for the Mariners. A 3-0 loss in Houston left few positive takeaways, and one dinged up Felix Hernandez. But alas, this is baseball. And will early April’s chill still in the air, it’s an important reminder that these seasons are long. An 0-1 start leaves 161 more chances for the Mariners to get things straightened out, writes Larry Stone.

The Mariners will attempt to do just that Tuesday evening in Houston, as they turn to veteran righty Hisashi Iwakuma in game No. 2. Houston counters with Lance McCullers, who gave the Mariners fits last season with a 1.46 ERA and 18 strikeouts in two appearances vs. Seattle in 2016.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio, and is also slated as the MLB.com free game of the day. Follow along live as we bring you live coverage, photos, stats and commentary today and throughout the season.

And in case you missed it, here’s some highlights from our 2017 Mariners preview section to help get you ready: