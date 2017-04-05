Follow along live as the Mariners will look for win No. 1 with James Paxton on the hill vs. the Astros in Houston.

After dropping their first two games of 2017, the Mariners will attempt to get in the W column Wednesday evening in Houston, as they turn to talented lefty James Paxton in game No. 3. Houston counters with Chance Morton.

And in case you missed it, here’s some highlights from our 2017 Mariners preview section to help get you ready: