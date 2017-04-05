Follow along live as the Mariners will look for win No. 1 with James Paxton on the hill vs. the Astros in Houston.
After dropping their first two games of 2017, the Mariners will attempt to get in the W column Wednesday evening in Houston, as they turn to talented lefty James Paxton in game No. 3. Houston counters with Chance Morton.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio, and is also slated as the MLB.com free game of the day. Follow along live as we bring you live coverage, photos, stats and commentary today and throughout the season.
