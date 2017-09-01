Follow along live as newly-acquired starter Mike Leake makes his Mariners debut in Seattle against the Athletics.

The Mariners are back home to lick their wounds after a brutal five-game losing streak has pushed them to the outskirts of the AL wild-card race. As the calendar turns to September, Seattle will look for a last push at the playoffs, starting Friday vs. Oakland.

Follow along live as the First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv. Newly-acquired veteran starter Mike Leake (7-12, 4.12 ERA) makes his M’s debut tonight. He’ll be opposed by Oakland’s Sean Manaea (9-8, 4.55 ERA).

