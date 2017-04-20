James Paxton is off to a blazing start to 2017, and he'll look to keep it going as the Mariners face off against the Oakland A's on Thursday night. Follow along live.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Seattle Mariners (7-9) face the Oakland A’s (7-8) at Oakland Alameda Coliseum.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser mode » ]
James Paxton, boasting a 0.00 ERA through three games, will look to continue his scorching start to the year, while Oakland counters with Cesar Valdez. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.