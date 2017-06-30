Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-41) face the Angels (42-41) in the opening game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The Mariners got out to a hot start to their homestand last week, but cooled off with four straight losses this week. Now, they’ll hit the road for a series in L.A. looking to get back on track.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-41) face the Angels (42-41) in the opening game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The M’s send Ariel Miranda (6-4, 411 ERA) to the mound, opposing the Angels’ Parker Bridwell (2-0, 2.95 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.