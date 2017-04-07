Follow along live as the Mariners open up a three-game series vs. the Angels in Los Angeles.

After an 0-3 start, the Mariners notched win No. 1 Thursday night in Houston. Now, they will look to string their first winning streak together as they open up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Righty Yovani Gallardo makes his Mariners debut opposite Angels right Jesse Chaves. The game marks the beginning of 19 games against the Angels. Last season, Seattle finished 11-8 against their AL West foes.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio. Follow along live as we bring you live coverage, photos, stats and commentary today and throughout the season.

