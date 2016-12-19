The Mariners have announced their minor league coaching staffs for their respective affiliates and their overall player development staff for the 2017 season.
General manager Jerry Dipoto and director of player development Andy McKay announced the Mariners’ minor league player development staff and coaching staffs for each individual affiliate.
From a managerial standpoint, there were only minor changes. Pat Listach returns to Class AAA Tacoma for a third straight year, while Daren Brown will manage at the Class AA level in Arkansas. Mitch Canham was promoted from Class A Clinton to Class A Modesto. Pat Shine comes to the organization to manage in Clinton. Jose Moreno, who was the Latin America field coordinator for the last five years, will manage in Everett.
* notes new hire for 2017 season
Player Development Coordinators:
Field Coordinator: Mike Micucci
Special Assistant Coordinator: Alvin Davis
Offensive Coordinator: Brant Brown
Defensive Coordinator: Dan Wilson
Pitching Coordinator: Oscar Marin*
Catching Coordinator: Tony Arnerich*
Athletic Training Coordinator: Jimmy Southard
Assistant AT Coordinator: Ben Fraser
Latin Athletic Training Coordinator: Javier Alvidrez
Coordinator, Player/Staff Systems: David Macias
Performance Coordinator: Rob Fumagalli
Special Assistant, Player Development: Pete Harnisch
Coordinator, Organizational Learning: Alon Leichman*
Coordinator, Communication: Leslie Manning*
Character/Leadership Development: Jimmy VanOstrand*
Mental Skills Coach: David Franco*
Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers
Manager: Pat Listach
Pitching Coach: Lance Painter
Hitting Coach: Dave Berg*
Coach: Brian Hunter
Athletic Trainer: Tom Newberg
Athletic Trainer: BJ Downie
Performance Specialist: Derek Mendoza
Class AA Arkansas Travelers
Manager: Daren Brown
Pitching Coach: Ethan Katz
Hitting Coach: Roy Howell
Coach: Eddie Menchaca
Athletic Trainer: TBD
Asst. Performance Coordinator: Aaron Reis
Class A Modesto Nuts
Manager: Mitch Canham
Pitching Coach: Pete Woodworth
Hitting Coach: Joe Thurston*
Coach: Jim Pankovits
Athletic Trainer: TBD
Performance Specialist: Andy Lyon
Class A Clinton LumberKings
Manager: Pat Shine*
Pitching Coach: Doug Mathis*
Hitting Coach: David Flores*
Coach: James Lofton
Athletic Trainer: Lyle Danley
Performance Specialist: Paul Howey
Short Season A Everett AquaSox
Manager: Jose Moreno
Pitching Coach: Danielin Acevedo
Hitting Coach: Austin Knight*
Coach: Andy Bottin
Athletic Trainer: TBD
Performance Specialist: Michael Apodaca
Rookie Peoria Mariners:
Manager: Zac Livingston
Pitching Coach: Yoel Monzon
Pitching Coach: Moises Hernandez
Hitting Coach: Denny Hocking*
Coach: Jose Umbria
Athletic Trainer: Randy Roetter
Performance Specialist: Kevin Childs
Clubhouse Manager: Isaac Ruiz
Clubhouse Assistant: Tony Gutierrez
Dominican Academy:
Director of Dominican Administration: Martin Valerio
Manager: Cesar Nicolas
Pitching Coach: Jose Veloz*
Hitting Coach: Selwyn Langaigne
Infield Coach: Richard Paz
Coach: Luis Caballero
Coach: Renny Osuna
Performance Specialist: Alexander Pons
Performance Specialist: George Drullard
Performance Specialist: Jose Rosa*
Athletic Trainer: Leonardo Santiago
Athletic Trainer: Bladimir Frias*
