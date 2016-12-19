The Mariners have announced their minor league coaching staffs for their respective affiliates and their overall player development staff for the 2017 season.

General manager Jerry Dipoto and director of player development Andy McKay announced the Mariners’ minor league player development staff and coaching staffs for each individual affiliate.

From a managerial standpoint, there were only minor changes. Pat Listach returns to Class AAA Tacoma for a third straight year, while Daren Brown will manage at the Class AA level in Arkansas. Mitch Canham was promoted from Class A Clinton to Class A Modesto. Pat Shine comes to the organization to manage in Clinton. Jose Moreno, who was the Latin America field coordinator for the last five years, will manage in Everett.

* notes new hire for 2017 season

Player Development Coordinators:

Field Coordinator: Mike Micucci

Special Assistant Coordinator: Alvin Davis

Offensive Coordinator: Brant Brown

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Wilson

Pitching Coordinator: Oscar Marin*

Catching Coordinator: Tony Arnerich*

Athletic Training Coordinator: Jimmy Southard

Assistant AT Coordinator: Ben Fraser

Latin Athletic Training Coordinator: Javier Alvidrez

Coordinator, Player/Staff Systems: David Macias

Performance Coordinator: Rob Fumagalli

Special Assistant, Player Development: Pete Harnisch

Coordinator, Organizational Learning: Alon Leichman*

Coordinator, Communication: Leslie Manning*

Character/Leadership Development: Jimmy VanOstrand*

Mental Skills Coach: David Franco*

Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers

www.TacomaRainiers.com

Manager: Pat Listach

Pitching Coach: Lance Painter

Hitting Coach: Dave Berg*

Coach: Brian Hunter

Athletic Trainer: Tom Newberg

Athletic Trainer: BJ Downie

Performance Specialist: Derek Mendoza

Class AA Arkansas Travelers

www.Travs.com

Manager: Daren Brown

Pitching Coach: Ethan Katz

Hitting Coach: Roy Howell

Coach: Eddie Menchaca

Athletic Trainer: TBD

Asst. Performance Coordinator: Aaron Reis

Class A Modesto Nuts

www.ModestoNuts.com

Manager: Mitch Canham

Pitching Coach: Pete Woodworth

Hitting Coach: Joe Thurston*

Coach: Jim Pankovits

Athletic Trainer: TBD

Performance Specialist: Andy Lyon

Class A Clinton LumberKings

www.LumberKings.com

Manager: Pat Shine*

Pitching Coach: Doug Mathis*

Hitting Coach: David Flores*

Coach: James Lofton

Athletic Trainer: Lyle Danley

Performance Specialist: Paul Howey

Short Season A Everett AquaSox

www.AquaSox.com

Manager: Jose Moreno

Pitching Coach: Danielin Acevedo

Hitting Coach: Austin Knight*

Coach: Andy Bottin

Athletic Trainer: TBD

Performance Specialist: Michael Apodaca

Rookie Peoria Mariners:

Manager: Zac Livingston

Pitching Coach: Yoel Monzon

Pitching Coach: Moises Hernandez

Hitting Coach: Denny Hocking*

Coach: Jose Umbria

Athletic Trainer: Randy Roetter

Performance Specialist: Kevin Childs

Clubhouse Manager: Isaac Ruiz

Clubhouse Assistant: Tony Gutierrez

Dominican Academy:

Director of Dominican Administration: Martin Valerio

Manager: Cesar Nicolas

Pitching Coach: Jose Veloz*

Hitting Coach: Selwyn Langaigne

Infield Coach: Richard Paz

Coach: Luis Caballero

Coach: Renny Osuna

Performance Specialist: Alexander Pons

Performance Specialist: George Drullard

Performance Specialist: Jose Rosa*

Athletic Trainer: Leonardo Santiago

Athletic Trainer: Bladimir Frias*