Segura replaces Hanley Ramirez, who has been scratched because of shoulder stiffness

PEORIA, Ariz. — Add another expected key contributor to the list of Mariners players committed to the World Baseball Classic. On Thursday morning, the team announced that shortstop Jean Segura has been added to the Dominican Republic roster. He’ll join teammates Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz as they try to defend their WBC title.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com and Fox Sports first reported the news.

Jean Segura will replace Hanley Ramirez on Dominican Republic’s @WBCBaseball roster, GM Moises Alou confirmed to me. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 2, 2017

Segura replaces Hanley Ramirez, who pulled out of the WBC because of shoulder soreness. In three Cactus League games, Segura is batting .750 (6-for-8) with two doubles, a homer and three RBI.

While general manager Jerry Dipoto has been publicly supportive of the WBC and its meaning to the game of baseball, the idea of having the middle infield and projected No. 2, 3, 4 hitters gone along with two starters in the rotation and their closer is concerning because of injury. If the Mariners are searching for positives, this does allow Segura and Cano to continue to work together in game situations with escalated meaning.

With Segura gone, it will give the Mariners additional game reps for Taylor Motter and Shawn O’Malley, who are competing for the utility spot on the roster.

Here’s the list of the players confirmed for the WBC