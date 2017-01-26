Seattle will broadcast 33 Cactus League games on the radio this spring with 16 of them being televised.
The big question each spring isn’t about the starting rotation or playoff battles, but this: “Is the Mariners game on TV or the radio today?”
Well, here is your preliminary answer to those queries. The organization released its broadcast schedule for its 2017 Cactus League games. The plan is for 33 games to have radio broadcasts and 16 games to be televised on Root Sports. These will also be available for subscribers of MLB.TV
It’s important to note that of the 33 radio broadcast, 24 will be carried live on ESPN 710 Seattle and nine will air on tape delay at 7 p.m. But all 33 games will be streamed live on Mariners.com or MLB.com. That feed is supposed to be free with registration.
Here’s the schedule:
