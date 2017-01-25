For those fans interested in the Mariners' game promotions in season, including bobbleheads, here's the schedule and highlights for 2017.

With the 2017 season a few months away, the Mariners have released their 2017 game promotion schedule. For fans interested in free giveaways like bobbleheads, of course bobbleheads, beard hats, jerseys and other things, this is a way to pre-plan ticket purchases.

The Mariners also outlined the details of two important events — Edgar Martinez Weekend, which will included the No. 11 retirement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12 and the dedication of a statue to Ken Griffey Jr. at Safeco Field.

From the release:

Edgar Martinez Weekend

The Mariners will celebrate the career of the best right-handed hitter of his era with a weekend of activities on Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13 when the Los Angeles Angels come to town. Friday is Edgar Martinez Bobblehead Night. Saturday, Edgar’s #11 will be retired during a pregame ceremony and fans will receive miniature versions of the plaque that will be mounted in center field at Safeco Field next to Ken Griffey Jr.’s #24 and Jackie Robinson’s #42. Sunday, is Edgar Martinez replica jersey day. (First 45,000 fans for all three.)

Ken Griffey Statue

In honor of his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, a statue of Ken Griffey Jr. will be dedicated at Safeco Field early in the 2017 season. On Friday, April 14, when the Mariners meet the Texas Rangers, the first 45,000 fans will receive a replica of the statue. (Plans for the public unveiling of the statue will be released later.)

And of course, we can’t forget about bobbleheads. They are the favorite of some and the bane of others. These nights usually draw large crowds. The Ichiro bobblehead when the Marlins return will likely be a big night.

Bobbleheads

In addition to the Edgar bobblehead on August 11, there are six other bobbleheads giveaways on the calendar. On Wednesday, April 19, when Ichiro Suzuki and the Miami Marlins come to town, the first 20,000 fans will receive an Ichiro “HITstory” bobblehead that pays tribute to his record-setting 262 hit season in 2004 and his 3,000th MLB hit on August 7, 2016.

Other bobblehead nights (first 20,000 fans, courtesy of ROOT SPORTS):

Saturday, May 6, vs. Rangers, Felix Hernandez Bobblehead Night;

Bobblehead Night; Saturday, May 20, vs. Chicago White Sox, Jay Buhner Bobblehead Night;

Bobblehead Night; Saturday, June 3, vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Nelson Cruz Bobblehead Night;

Bobblehead Night; Saturday, July 8, vs. Oakland Athletics, Kyle Seager Bobblehead Night;

Bobblehead Night; Saturday, September 9, Robinson Canó Bobblehead Night (also Salute to Latin American Beisebol Night).

As part of their 40-year anniversary celebration, the Mariners will also have two giveaways related to their days in the Kingdome.

Two promotions pay fond tribute to the Kingdome. On Friday, July 7, vs. Oakland, 10,000 fans will receive a Safeco Field snow globe, and 10,000 fans will receive a Kingdome snow globe, and on Saturday, July 29, vs. the Mets, 15,000 fans will receive a miniature replica of the U.S.S. Mariner, the yellow “ship” moored behind the outfield wall at the Kingdome that marked Mariners homeruns with cannon fire (tugboat bullpen cart not included).

If you like headwear similar Dave Sims, then these nights would be for you:

On Saturday, April 15, vs. the Rangers, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Mariners cap with camo trim on the bill, courtesy of The Boeing Company. (It’s also Salute to Armed Forces Night, with ticket specials for all current and former members of the U.S. military and commemorative coins upon exit.)

The Beard Hat is back with an updated look for 2017 (the first 20,000 fans on Friday, May 5, vs. Rangers). It’s also College Night, with ticket specials for all registered students (with college I.D.).

Friday, May 19, vs. the White Sox, is Kuma Bear Hoodie Night. The first 15,000 fans will get an adult-sized, navy Mariners jacket with a bear face and ears on the hood.

Saturday, June 24, vs. Houston, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Mariners cap, and on Tuesday, July 4, the first 15,000 fans will receive a Stars & Stripes themed cowboy hat.

For people interested in fireworks, these are the nights:

Friday, June 2, vs. Tampa Bay, Dancing through the Decades theme;

Friday, June 23, vs. Houston Astros, Sounds of Seattle theme featuring music from Seattle’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands;

Monday, July 3, vs. Kansas City Royals, patriotic theme;

Friday, July 28, vs. New York Mets, Sing-A-Long;

Friday, September 22, vs. Cleveland Indians, Fan Appreciation Night.

Here’s the full schedule and a link with more details.