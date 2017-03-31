Jean Segura reaches bases four times with three hits and a walk, scores three runs and misses out on the cycle.

Mariners 5 , Rockies 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

James Paxton only worked his three scheduled innings, but he was on pace to get a full game’s pitch count by the fifth inning. Paxton battled some rhythm and command issues, but still made enough quality pitches to keep the Rockies scoreless in his three frames of work. He did throw 60 pitches with just 36 strikes, allowing three hits and walking a batter with four strikeouts.

“I felt good and I felt like the ball was coming out well,” Paxton said. “But I was kind of fighting my rhythm a little bit and trying to find my release point.”

Paxton needed 29 pitches in the first inning, giving up a leadoff infield single and walking a batter with two outs. He retired all three hitters by strikeout. He trimmed it down to an 18-pitch inning in the second and a 13-pitch inning in the third.

“There are going to be days like that in the season when I have to fight for it so it was kind of good to get through it and minimize damage,” he said. “I just got better as I went on. I was narrowing in on what I was trying to do out there. I’m sure if I would have kept on going I would have found out.”

Game efficiency is something that Paxton needs to become better at on a consistent basis.

“I’ve learned a lot and learned how to induce some contact early in the count based on how we are going to pitch guys,” he said. “That’s very important as far as going to deep in games and that’s what I want to do. We’ll get rid of those walks and just go after guys.”

The Mariners grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a fielder’s choice and a RBI single from Nelson Cruz. They pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third inning on RBI singles from Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager.

The Rockies crawled back into the game and tied it up thanks to a few timely hits and some sloppy play in the field.

Player of the game

Jean Segura stepped to the plate in the seventh inning with the potential to hit for the cycle. And his first vicious swing on a 2-1 pitch showed he was going for the homer he needed to complete the feat. But pitcher Adam Ottavino didn’t give him another pitch to hit and he settled for a walk and no cycle. Segura reached base all four times he came to the plate. He led off the game with a triple to right field, singled in the third inning and doubling in the fifth inning. More importantly, he later scored after all three times reaching base.

Quotable

“It was disappointing. We let our edge down. The focus wasn’t maybe not there on the defensive side like it should be, especially late in the game. Guys know it. These guys are pros. These guys have been at it for a while.” — manager Scott Servais on the sloppy play late in the game.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will close out spring training with their final Cactus League game on Saturday at Talking Stick Field. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo will get the start for Seattle and work two innings. The Mariners plan to pitch Ariel Miranda at least five innings in the game to get him stretched out for his start on Thursday. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. The game will be carried live on Root Sports and ESPN 710.