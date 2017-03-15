What started as a commercial turned into all out Twitter battle between the Mariners and A's. Enjoy.

If you’re a Mariners fan looking for more reason to despise the A’s of Oakland, you probably haven’t checked Twitter yet today.

The Mariners debuted their 2017 commercials Wednesday morning, and the A’s Twitter account began to troll. After the M’s unveiled a commercial likening “Felix Day” to a holiday, the A’s fired off a tweet that read, “Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring.”

From there, the Twitter battle was on, and it was fire emoji hot.

While the A’s boasted their nine World Series trophies, the Mariners were quick to remind them it’s been 27 years since their last championship.

For what it’s worth, the Mariners are 270-334 all-time vs. the A’s. But Seattle went 12-7 against Oakland last season, and has had a winning record in the series for four straight seasons.

@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring. — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know…the years start coming and they don't stop coming. — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017