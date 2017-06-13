Seattle gave up a franchise-record 28 hits in Tuesday’s game at Minnesota. Best to forget this one.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s not often that scoring seven runs in a game won’t even give you a sniff at victory. But that’s how truly abysmal the Mariners were on Tuesday night at Target Field.

How bad?

The 20-7 rout by the Twins was record-setting bad.

Seattle gave up a franchise record 28 hits in the game. The previous high (26) came in a 22-10 loss to the Red Sox on Aug. 15, 2015.

The Mariners could have also yielded the franchise-high of 22 runs had Chris Gimenez’s fly ball to left field been an inch farther and not bounced off the top of the wall and back into the field of play in the eighth inning.

Besides that, Mariners pitchers gave up a three-homer game to the Twins’ No. 9 hitter Eddie Rosario, who had two two-run homers and a solo blast and a single on the night. Eduardo Escobar tied a career high with five hits on the night while Jason Castro had four hits and drove in four runs. And if not for Castro’s two silly baserunning mistakes that led to outs, Minnesota might have scored 25 runs in the game.

It was the type of showing that truly frustrates and embarrasses a manager. Bad starting pitching, poor relief pitching to follow and mental and physical mistakes in the field making the rout seem that much worse.

The issues started with Christian Bergman and only got worse.

Bergman threw out a clunker of a start, showing minimal command of his pitches and no ability to induce anything but off the barrel contact. He never made it out of the third inning. His line: 2 2/3 innings, nine runs on 10 hits (two homers) with no walks and three strikeouts. It was comparable to his forgettable start on May 23 in Washington D.C. where he lasted just four innings, giving up 10 runs.

Which was worse? Well in the game in D.C., a misplayed ball by Nelson Cruz in right field opened the floodgates for an eight-run third inning. If Cruz catches that ball, the Nationals get no runs in the inning.

There were no misplayed balls by the Mariners’ defense against the Twins. Most of the balls that went for hits weren’t of the catchable variety.

And this is the conundrum with Bergman, who doesn’t possess unhittable, swing-and-miss stuff. On nights when he can’t live on the edges of the strike zone consistently, he is going to give up solid contact. It’s why he’s been a fringe level pitcher bouncing from the Class AAA level to brief stints in the big leagues for much of his career. And it’s why the Mariners haven’t made any decision on which starter or starters would leave the rotation when Felix Hernandez returns next week and Hisashi Iwakuma shortly thereafter.