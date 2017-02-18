The all-star second baseman met with the media after arriving to spring training

PEORIA, Ariz. — Robinson Cano arrived in Peoria on Friday evening via private plane along with friend and new teammate Jean Segura eager to get his 2017 season underway. Cano met with the media on Saturday afternoon after taking his required physical. As usual, he was all smiles while discussing his offseason, the acquisition of Segura and working out with him this offseason, defending the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic title this spring, following up his monster 2016 season, the Mariners’ chances in 2017 and more.