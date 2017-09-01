Seattle lost starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio to a waivers claim from the Royals and placed David Phelps on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow impingement.

With teams able to expand their active rosters in September, the Mariners made multiple roster moves on Friday with more expected in the coming days. With a beat-up and fatigued pitching staff, the Mariners will take advantage of being able to add players — specifically pitchers — from the 40-man roster.

Jarrod Dyson , OF, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.

, OF, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Mike Leake , RHP, added to the active roster.

, RHP, added to the active roster. Dan Altavilla , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Ryan Garton , RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, recalled from AAA Tacoma. Andrew Moore , RHP recalled from AAA Tacoma.

, RHP recalled from AAA Tacoma. Mike Marjama , C, selected from AAA Tacoma.

, C, selected from AAA Tacoma. Shae Simmons , RHP, returned from rehab and reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.

, RHP, returned from rehab and reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. David Phelps , RHP, placed on the 10-day disabled list (retro to 8/31) with right elbow posterior impingement.

, RHP, placed on the 10-day disabled list (retro to 8/31) with right elbow posterior impingement. Christian Bergman , RHP, outrighted to AAA Tacoma.

, RHP, outrighted to AAA Tacoma. Sam Gaviglio, RHP, claimed off waivers by Kansas City.

Most of the moves were expected. But losing Gaviglio on a waivers claim to the Royals was a small surprise. The Mariners exposed Gaviglio to waivers in an effort to open a 40-man roster spot, but still keep in the organization. The hope was that he would clear waivers and be outrighted to Tacoma, similar to Bergman. But even his limited success and club control made him attractive to Kansas City.

Phelps was expected to go on the disabled list after leaving Wednesday’s game with elbow discomfort. Because the Mariners placed him on the DL, they were able to bring back Altavilla before his 10-day minimum requirement after being option to Tacoma last week.

Both Marjama and Simmons needed to be added to the 40-man roster, taking the spots vacated by Bergman and Gaviglio.

Marjama gives the Mariners a third catcher, which all teams carry in September while Simmons has been slow to recover from a flexor strain suffered in spring training.