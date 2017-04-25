Segura will return to his spot as starting shortstop and leadoff hitter

DETROIT — The Mariners have their starting shortstop back. After spending 12 days on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, Jean Segura was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

The team had an open spot on its 25-man roster after Mike Freeman was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma after Sunday’s game in Oakland.

Prior to injuring himself in the first game of the Mariners’ opening homestand, Segura was hitting .313 (10-for-32) with six run scored, a homer, three RBI and three stolen bases in eight games.

Segura returns to being the starting shortstop and leadoff hitter while Taylor Motter, who has filled in at a level better than expected, will return to a utility role, but seems likely to find playing time on most days.

On this day in Mariners history …

1981 – Hoping to give his pitchers an edge, Maury Wills gets the Kingdome’s ground crew to enlarge the batter box making it a foot closer to the mound. Prior to the game, A’s skipper Billy Martin shares his suspicions with the umpire Bill Kunkel, and the exposed Mariners manager is suspended for two games.

1990 – Edgar Martinez goes 4×4 with a homer and two RBI as the Mariners win 5-2 at New York.

1997 – In a 13-8 victory at Toronto, Ken Griffey Jr. belts three home runs in a game for just the second time in his career. He has 13 homers in April, a new Major League record. He hits career home run #250, making him the fourth-youngest player to reach the milestone.

1999 – Jay Buhner hits a game-winning home run at Tampa Bay in the 9th inning off Roberto Hernandez with two-outs and two-strikes.

2001 – Kazuhiro Sasaki records his 11th save in April, tying the Mariners record for the most saves in ANY month.

