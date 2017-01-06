The Mariners added veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo to their starting rotation.

It took perhaps a few weeks longer than expected based on his typical transactional activity, but Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has acquired the experienced middle of the rotation starting pitcher he’d desired.

On Friday morning, the Mariners completed a trade to acquire veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for veteran outfielder Seth Smith.

“Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for,” Dipoto said. “He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher. After examining the free agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this offseason.”

Gallardo, who turns 31 on Feb. 27, posted a 6-8 record with a 5.42 ERA in 23 starts with Baltimore last season. In 118 innings pitched, he struck out 85 batters with 65 walks. He missed six weeks (April 23-June 18) on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his shoulder.It was the first time since 2008 where he didn’t make 30 starts in a season. He had a solid 2015 season with the Rangers, posting 13-11 record with a 3.42 ERA in 33 starts.

The Mariners had been shopping Smith this offseason, looking to parlay the veteran into some roster depth. They exercised his $7 million club option for the 2017 season with the knowledge that trading him and using that money owed in other areas was a strong possibility. In his platoon outfield role, Smith had a solid season, hitting .249 with 15 doubles, 16 homers with 63 RBI in 137 games