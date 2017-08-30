Mariners also pick up some cash toward Leake's contract, international slot money while giving up minor leaguer Rayder Ascanio.

BALTIMORE — With the Mariners’ starting rotation in disarray and struggling as the team heads into the final month of the season and the prospects for next year not being much better, general manager Jerry Dipoto added a veteran starter to finish out the season the push for the American League wild card and be a part of the rotation moving forward.

On Wednesday morning, the Mariners acquired right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash, international bonus pool money and minor leaguer infielder Rayder Ascanio. It’s a deal that was a week in the making and more than about just the late push for the American League wild card.

“This is a much about the next three, potentially four, years as the next four or five weeks,” Dipoto said. “But obviously we feel like Mike helps us walking in the door for 2017. The chance to acquire a guy that’s going to pitch his 30-year old season next year and get some controllable pitching with a history of durability like Mike has, for us that was huge concern going into the offseason and something we were able to address in August. Not only were we able to help our short term outlook, but I believe we helped addressed some of our longer term needs.”

Because he was acquired before Sept. 1, Leake would be eligible to pitch in the postseason if the Mariners were to somehow make it. Leake is scheduled to report to the Mariners on Friday and they are loosely planning for him to start this weekend vs. the A’s. Leake had been scheduled to start on Friday for St. Louis.

“Mike gives us an experienced starter that will help us as we navigate our way towards a playoff spot this season,” Dipoto said in a statement. “As one of the most durable starters over most of the last decade, he’ll be a valuable addition for not just the near future, but for seasons to come.”

Leake has made 30 or more starts in a season six times and has averaged 200 innings pitched per season in his career. After debuting in 2010, Leake has made 228 starts — the second most in the National League. Only Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers has made more with 233. Since 2012, he’s made at least 30 starts in each season and has a chance to do so in 2017.

The money in return from the Cardinals, reported to be a total of $17 million and spread out of over the next four years, was key for the deal since Leake was still owed $55 million on the five-year free agent contract, which features a full no-trade clause, that he signed with St. Louis before the 2016 season. Dipoto wouldn’t confirm the exact dollar amount.

Here’s what Leake is owed going forward:

2018 : $17 million

: $17 million 2019 : $16 million

: $16 million 2020 : $15 million

: $15 million 2021: $18 million mutual option with a $5 million buyout.

Because the Mariners only gave up a minor prospect, this is basically like signing a free agent pitcher to a three-year contract with an option for the fourth year.

“It was a strong consideration for us,” Dipoto said of the salary relief. “We feel like the contribution the Cardinals made was both significant and made us feel good about the price point. The way we viewed, if Mike Leake is a 30-year-old free agent and we were able to achieve this deal with him. We would feel comfortable signing him to that. It was a real consideration and a strong factor in what led us to doing this deal.”

In 26 starts with the Cardinals this season, Leake is 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA. In 154 innings pitched, he has struck out 103 batters with 35 walks. After starting the season 5-3 with a 2.24 ERA in his first 10 starts, Leake’s numbers have slowly trended in a negative direction. He’s 2-9 with a 5.78 ERA in his last 16 starts, including a 6.90 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. During that span, opponents are batting .347 with an .892 on-base plus slugging percentage. With an array of young starters in their farm system, Leake was facing the possibility of being bumped out of the rotation.

“I think that had something to do with it as well as I think my body took a little turn after those first 10 starts,” he said. “I was in recoop mode than in trying go forward mode. At this point, I’ve kind of worked those kinks. I look forward to another good stretch.”

Going to the AL after a career spent in the NL will be an adjustment for Leake.

“I know it’s going to be a transition, you are facing nine batters than eight essentially,” he said. “I look forward to the challenge. It was a deciding factor to put myself in a situation where I felt challenged as well.”

Ascanio, 21, hit .217 (85 for 392) with 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 RBI in 111 games combined between Low A Clinton and High A Modesto.