The Mariners made a move, acquiring speedy outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons from the Braves but quickly flipped Smith and prospects to the Rays for LHP Drew Smyly.

Jerry Dipoto has now reached double digits.

The Mariners general manager completed his 10th trade of this offseason on Wednesday afternoon, acquiring right-handed pitcher Shae Simmons and outfielder Mallex Smith from the Atlanta Braves in exchange of a pair minor league left-handed pitchers — Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

Reports of an 11th trade in the process of being finalized involving the recently-acquired Smith surfaced about 30 minutes after the most recent trade was announced.

Both Simmons and Smith were added to the 40-man roster, which had one open spot coming into the day. To open a second spot, right-handed pitcher Cody Martin was designated for assignment.

“As we continue to construct a deep and flexible roster, Shae and Mallex add to our potential big league mix,” Dipoto said. “Shae has had success pitching at the back end of games in the minors and has shown strikeout ability at all levels. Smith adds to our growing inventory of multi skilled, athletic outfielders. Both players are young, controllable and have bright futures.”

Simmons, 26, appeared in seven games for the Braves this past season, pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits. He opened the season on the disabled list, having undergone Tommy John surgery on his elbow on Feb. 12, 2015. He made 17 appearances in the minor leagues as part of the rehab before joining the Braves. He’s appeared in 33 big league games, posting a 1-2 record with a save and a 2.54 ERA. In four years in the Braves system, he has 41 saves in the minor leagues and a 1.80 ERA in 107 appearances with 172 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

Smith, 23, made his MLB debut this past season, playing in 72 games and hitting .238 (45-for-189) with a .316 on-base percentage, seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 RBI while recording 16 stolen bases. He is capable of playing all three outfield positions, spending most of his time in centerfield in his professional career.

The Mariners part ways with the talented, but enigmatic Gohara, who was rated as the No. 3 prospect in the organization by Baseball America, going into 2017. The 20-year-old lefty posted a 7-2 record with a 1.81 ERA in 13 starts between Everett and Clinton. He had fastball in the mid 90s and obvious talent. But issues with his maturity and conditioning have followed him through his career. Gohara was signed as a non-drafted international free agent in 2012 out of Brazil. He pitched in parts of four minor league seasons, posting a 12-19 record with a 4.40 ERA. He compiled 228 strikeouts in 204 1/3 innings pitched.

Burrows, 22, was a fourth-round pick in the recent 2016 draft out of the University of Alabama. He went 0-1 with six saves and a 2.55 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 20 relief appearances and 24 2/3 innings with short-A Everett last season.

Martin, 27, rode the shuttle from Seattle to Tacoma this season, going 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA (11 ER, 25.2 IP) in nine appearances, including two starts at the MLB level. He made 20 starts and five relief appearances for Class AAA Tacoma, posting a 10-7 record and 3.62 ERA. H